PENSION ANOMALY HIGHLIGHTED AT WEXFORD MEETING

The recent announcement by the government on changes to the calculation method for entitlement to the contributory state pension will not help all those effected

Two hundred people turned up at a recent meeting in Ballinaboola to hear details of the plan to help mainly women increase thier pension entitlements

However according to meeting organiser Councillor Michael Sheehan from New Ross a lot of people particularly men are not going to see thier reduced pension increased

Councillor Sheehan is advising those coming up to pension age to check thier PRSI record with the Department of Social Protection

