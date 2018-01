Single use plastics, including disposable coffee cups, will be banned in the EU by the year 2030.

Things like cups, straws and takeaway packaging will be replaced by recyclable bio-degradable plastic.

It’s believed that if the current situation is allowed to continue, soon there will be more plastic than fish in our seas.

Meanwhile, activists will dump piles of plastic waste outside the Dáil today to highlight the importance of waste reduction.

