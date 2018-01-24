PUBLIC ASKED ON THEIR OPINIONS FOR CAP UPDATE AFTER 2020

We’re being asked for our opinions on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is launching a public consultation process on CAP from January 26th to March 23rd.

There will be a series of six public meetings across the country and people will be able to send written submission to the Department of Agriculture by email or post.

The Minister says he wants to ensure Irish voices are heard before the new legislation is published in June.

Share this article....