The biggest race meeting in the region the annual Goff’s Thyestes Chase takes place this afternoon.

Racegoers from all over the country are descending on the Kilkenny venue with the corporate area sold out since last November.

The race at 3pm this afternoon is now recognised as one of the flagship events on the Irish racing calendar.

Winning the Thyestes is also seen as a stepping stone to the Aintree Grand National, and in recent times the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Share this article....