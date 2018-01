A search of the River Slaney south Of Edermine is underway amid fears for the whereabouts of an elderly man who has been missing since yesterday.

The man’s car was found in the area of Edermine Bridge yesterday afternoon.

The man is believed to be from Bunclody.

Search and rescue teams along with Gardai and local divers have been trawling parts of the river in an attempt to find the man.

The search is being hampered by poor visibility and the murky water of the river.

