SINN FEIN TD SAYS HE WILL VOTE WITH HIS CONSCIENCE ON ABORTION

A Sinn Féin TD says he’s allowed to speak about abortion – as long as he gives the party view along with his personal opinion.

Peadar Tóibín was suspended for six months in 2013 when he voted against his party on the abortion bill – but says he’s now got an agreement with party leadership.

Sinn Féin is one of the only major political parties not to offer a vote of conscience to its members on the issue.

Their TDs will take part in a Dáil debate on an Oireachtas Committee report on the 8th Amendment later.

Peadar Tóibín says he’ll vote with his conscience.

