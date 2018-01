The family of IRA murder victim Brian Stack have accused Gardaí of protecting a Republican informant with details on his death.

They say information he gave to the force about the killers is being kept secret at Garda H.Q. at the expense of the investigation.

Prison Officer Brian Stack was shot by the IRA in 1983.

His son Austin claims there are crucial files being withheld by a section of the force.

