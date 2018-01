A lone surfer was rescued off Curracloe today by the Rosslare Lifeboat

The lifeboat was alerted by Rescue Helicopter 117 which was in the area at the time and spotted the surfer in difficulty in the water

Rosslare Lifeboat took the surfer on board their vessel about half mile off Curracloe beach and the man was taken ashore safe and well shortly after lunchtime

Share this article....