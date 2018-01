The mother of a young man killed in a random act of violence says assailants should be forced to pay their victims’ medical bills.

Rosie Dolan’s 20-year-old son Andrew was injured in an unprovoked attack in December 2011 while out with friends in Mullingar.

She’s now backing a Garda campaign for people to use their brain on nights out and not their fists.

Rosie says everyone should be responsible for their actions:

Share this article....