WE’RE DOING ALL WE CAN TO SOLVE TROLLEY CRISIS – DOHERTY

A Government Minister says everything that CAN be done – IS being done to solve the hospital trolley crisis.

It hit a record high of 676 patients waiting on a bed last week – although we haven’t yet seen a peak of the flu season.

Figures today show that there are 551 people on trolleys with 7 of those in Wexford General Hospital.

Yesterday it emerged that a 94 year old man spent more than 10 hours on a trolley at University Hospital Galway.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says its a difficult situation for patients and their families.

