WEXFORD GENERAL’S DR KEN MEALLY RESPONDS TO THIRD MISDIAGNOSES REPORT

Health professionals have learned from the outcome of the misdiagnosis of at least 13 bowel cancers at Wexford General Hospital.

That’s according to the clinic head of the hospital Dr Ken Mealy.

Doctor Mealy was speaking on Morning Mix in response to the third report into the misdiagnosis in which an employee on five occasions raised concerns about the work of Clinician Y.

He says that there may have been a problem with the technique of the colonoscopy which lead to smaller tumours being missed.

