WEXFORD’S NEW KIDNEY DIALYSIS UNIT HAS OPENED IN DRINAGH

County Wexford’s new kidney dialysis unit opens today.

The new state of the art facility is situated on Sinnottstown Lane in Drinagh.

The first patients have arrived for their dialysis treatment at the new Wellstone Clinic today.

The clinic is operated by B Braun global health care provider who have another Wellstone Clinic in Galway.

Following years of lobbying for Wexford to have its own dialysis unit, it will mean patients will no longer have to travel to Waterford University hospital up to three days a week for the life saving treatment.

The unit has 14 treatment bays catering for 35 to 40 patients and cared for by a medical staff of ten.

