A yellow wind warning remains in place as we suffer the after-effects of storm Eleanor.

Munster, most of Leinster, Galway and Mayo are on alert for powerful gusts until lunchtime.

While coastal counties are watching out for further flooding.

Galway has been one of the worst hit areas so far.

Former mayor Padraig Conneely is blaming the local council for not being properly prepared.

