WOMAN AT THE CENTRE OF ULSTER RUGBY RAPE CASE GIVES EVIDENCE TODAY

A woman who claims she was raped by Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has begun giving evidence at their trial.

Jackson and Olding deny raping her at a house party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

A friend of theirs is accused of exposing himself to her, while another is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

The woman is giving evidence from behind a large blue curtain with a camera in front of the witness box feeding into a screen beside the dock.

All four men deny the charges.

Share this article....