One in three workers in the hospitality sector have had difficulty in getting tips owed to them.

Sinn Fein is proposing a bill to protect employees rights to their tips – it’s at the second stage in the Seanad this week.

Current legislation in Ireland means employers are not obliged to pass the tips on to their staff.

Senator Paul Gavan says while most bosses do pass on the tips, he wants it to be legally compulsory

