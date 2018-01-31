YATES HAS ENNISCORTHY LAND CASE FAST-TRACKED IN COMMERCIAL COURT

A legal challenge by the broadcaster and former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates and his wife over the sale by his bankruptcy trustees of lands in Enniscorthy to AIB is to be fast-tracked in the Commercial Court.

The couple claim the sale of certain lands at Blackstoops is void because the lands include their family home.

In their action, the couple claim various declarations and orders relating to the sale fail to comply with EU insolvency regulations.

Mr Yates was adjudicated a bankrupt on his own application by Swansea County in Wales in August 2012 and the trustees were appointed to his estate in 2013.

