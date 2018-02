Gardai are at the scene of a school bus crash in Co Limerick.

The bus and a car crashed at around half past 8 this morning on the R513 near the village of Caherconlish.

Emergency services are at the scene and at least 15 people have been brought to hospital.

The driver of the car had to be cut from it by the emergency services but many of the injuries are described as “walking wounded”.

