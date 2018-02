A number of people have been detained at Garda stations in Kilkenny, Kildare and Tipperary following an operation targeting criminality in the region.

The crackdown, which was part of Operation Storm, has seen 55 people detained in County Kilkenny this week.

The initiative involved 19 separate searches aimed at tacking offences including burglary, fraud and drug dealing.

16 people have been charged and three are appearing before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court tonight.

