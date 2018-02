A 45 year old man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Irene White 13 years ago.

The mother of three was killed in her Dundalk home in 2005.

Gardai arrested the man on Tuesday and he’s due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

On Monday 34 year old Anthony Lambe with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan admitted killing Ms White and was jailed for life.

