77 divorces were granted by Wexford Circuit Court in 2016.

This is out of a total of 136 applications for divorce in the county during that year, the latest in which figures are available.

Along with that, applications for 42 judicial separations were received by Wexford Circuit Court of which 12 were granted.

Meanwhile the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will officially open Wexford’s new Courthouse on Monday week, February 19th.

