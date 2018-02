The Wexford based Celtic Linen which supplies toweling to hospitals and hotels has returned to profit.

The company under new ownership has posted a net gain of 5.42 million euro last year after exiting examinership.

An injection of fresh capital was put into the business by the new owners after striking a deal with its creditors.

In the meantime, staff numbers at the Drinagh based plant has reduced from 430 down to 300.

Share this article....