D’ARCY SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT RENTERS IN DUBLIN

Fine Gael Minister of State Michael D’Arcy has sparked controversy over his remarks about people not looking hard enough to find lower priced accommodation in the Capital.

Yesterday Daft.ie issued it latest findings on the cost of accommodation which shows that rental costs are now €4,500 dearer that they were during the peak of the Celtic Tiger days.

Minister Darcy maintains that people should look to other parts of the city where rents are lower.

However Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowan disagrees with Minister D’Arcy.

He says the Government is out of touch with reality and the comments prove that the Government is trying to normalise what is a crisis.

