Dublin Fire Brigade has paused to remember the Stardust Tragedy.

48 people died when a fire tore through the Artane nightclub in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 1981.

Families of survivors and victims will renew their call for a Commission of Investigation when they protest outside the Dail at midday.

They’ve rejected a report published late last year which found there’s no justification for a new inquiry.

