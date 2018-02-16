€40,000 PROVIDED TO CLEAN UP ILLEGAL DUMPING IN WEXFORD

Funding is being provided to clean up illegal dumping sites in County Wexford.

The announcement has been made by Minister of state Paul Kehoe.

11 sites have been identified across the county as areas that need to be cleaned up.

€40,000 has been allocated by the government to help reduce the waste in these areas.

Minister Kehoe has asked recycling centres to extend their opening hours to encourage more use by the public.

Speaking earlier, Minister Kehoe said that illegal dumping was a blight on the countryside and must be stopped.

Share this article....