ENDA KAVANAGH TO TAKE OVER AS WEXFORD CHAMBER CEO

Wexford Chamber have announced that Enda Kavanagh will take over as CEO next month.

She takes over from Madeline Quirke who served as both President and CEO of the Chamber in the last 10 years.

Enda is a key member of the Elm Key Consultancy firm and will take up the position on the 12th of March.

President of the Chamber Niall Reck welcomed Enda and highlighted her ‘excellent business links’ and her ‘strong track record in developing business’ as the key reasons for her selection in the role.

