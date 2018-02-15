GUN LAWS QUESTIONED AFTER 18TH SCHOOL SHOOTING IN THE US THIS YEAR

A football coach at the school where 17 people were shot dead yesterday is being hailed a hero after he died using his body as a shield against the bullets.

Aaron Feis is one of the first victims to be identified from the Valentine’s Day massacre at the Florida high school.

A 19 year old former student has been arrested, he had been expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Gun control laws are one again being called into question after the 18th school shooting in the US this year and the third deadliest in history.

Speaking on the senate floor yesterday, Senator Chris Murphy says Congress bears the responsibility for the epidemic of mass slaughter.

