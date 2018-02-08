HALF OF WEXFORD COASTGUARD STATIONS HAVE NO INTERNET OR RUNNING WATER

There are calls for better facilities for the Coast Guard Service around Wexford.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne was responding to a Parliamentary question in which it was revealed that of the six Coast Guard services around Wexford, only three of them have running water and bathrooms.

Three of the Stations do not have internet facility.

Deputy Brown says the situation is unacceptable when volunteers are serving their community with an element of extreme danger.

James Browne also says it shows a complete lack of respect by the Government to the Coast Guard and their work

