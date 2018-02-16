HOMEOWNERS ASKED TO CHECK EMPTY BUILDINGS FOR MISSING WEXFORD MAN

Gardai in Wexford have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a missing man from Kilmore Quay.

William Busher aged 89 has been missing since 4th January.

Mister Busher is 5ft10 inches in height, of medium build and has short grey hair.

His car, A Nissan Qashqai with 141 WX in the registration number is also missing.

Investigating officers are asking homeowners and farmers to check unoccupied buildings as well as farm buildings and out houses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gardai in Wexford on 053-91-65200 or any Garda Station on the confidential line 1800-666-111.

