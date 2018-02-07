MAJOR CATHLAB PROTEST TO TAKE PLACE IN WATERFORD ON SATURDAY

A major protest to secure a 24/7 cathlab for the south east takes place in Waterford this Saturday afternoon.

The Have A Heart protest is being organised by the three main campaign groups in the region to to secure the permanent facility at Waterford University Hospital.

A temporary one is due to come to the end of its service next week.

Catherine Power who lost her brother Thomas en route to Cork University Hospital last year is appealing for support from Wexford at Saturday’s rally.

