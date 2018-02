The second farm accident of the year occurred in South Tipperary yesterday.

A man in his sixties fell from a load of bales and hit his head on impact with the ground.

The accident happened at Castlegrace near the village of Clogheen.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is taking place today.

The first farm accident of the year also happened in county Tipperary when a teenage boy fell from a tractor.

