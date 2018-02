Further tests are being carried out on chlorine levels in the water supply in County Meath.

Customers in the Kilcloon area have being told not to use the water for washing, drinking or preparing food.

Some children have been sick, while people have also developed rashes because of the problem.

Irish Water’s Head of Operations, Kathleen Walsh, says while the warning remains in place, progress is being made dealing with the issue.

