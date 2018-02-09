MORTGAGE PAYMENTS STOPPED ONCE BANKS COULDN’T EVICT HOMEOWNERS

News Desk News

Thousands of people defaulted on their mortgages once they knew they wouldn’t be evicted.

A Central Bank report has found a direct link between an increase in the number of people going into arrears and a High Court judgment which blocked banks from reclaiming homes.

According to the Irish Independent, these people could have continued to pay, but didn’t, because they knew their houses wouldn’t be repossessed.

Brendan Burgess from Ask About Money.com says it means that other people ended up paying for those who defaulted.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone

More News