NEW REPORT SUGGESTS IMPROVEMENTS SHOULD BE MADE TO ROSSLARE EUROPORT

A number of improvements could see Rosslare Eurport vastly expanded in the wake of Brexit.

That’s according to a new report by the Irish Academy of Engineering.

The report cites the over dependence of Dublin Port for the country’s exporters which has seen its usage go from 55% thirty years ago to 90% in 2015 for roll on roll off traffic.

The remainder is taken up by Rosslare Europort.

The report states that the Europort has sufficient reclaimed land to accommodate a very significant increase in the number of sailings to Continental Europe, from its three existing berths.

One constraint is that it could not accommodate larger vessels than are currently using the port.

The report concludes there would be a need for significant investment in the road infrastructure at the port, to suitably segregate arriving and departing traffic.

