PAUL KEHOE AMONG 30 TDS WHO RENT OUT PROPERTIES IN IRELAND

A fifth of TDs are landlords.

Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe is among 30 TDs out of 158 who are renting out properties around the Country according to the Dail register of declared interests.

Minister Kehoe has three apartments, two in Wexford and one in Dublin that are leased out.

Other members of the Dail include Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae has the highest number of properties, with 10 described as being for letting purposes.

