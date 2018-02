A warning has gone out about the abuse of the prescribed drug Xanax.

The drug, also known as Alprazolam, is a type of tranquilizer which is similar to Valium.

The drug is now being used in recreational situations and which in many instances can have lethal effects.

Dave O’Grady from Wexford Order of Malta is advising that Xanax is particularly dangerous when mixes with alcohol.

