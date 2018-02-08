RADON GAS LEVELS ABOVE NATIONAL AVERAGE IN WEXFORD

Radon gas levels in County Wexford are higher than the national average.

This leads to increased risk of lung cancer according to a new study.

The study commissioned by the Environmental Protection agency has found a strong link between radon gas exposure and lung cancer in Ireland.

Householders are being advised to take take action to mitigate against exposure to radon gas.

In County Wexford, a radon gas grid of the county shows ten areas where exposure is above the national safety reference point.

These areas are Arthurstown, Ballycullane, Ballywilliam, Bunclody, Campile, Clohamon, Clonroche, Coolgreaney, Gusserane and Killurin.

This means that one in five houses in these areas are likely to have radon gas levels which are above standard safety levels.

The Irish Cancer Society in a statement says a combination of smoking along with exposure to high levels of radon gas increases the likelihood of a lung cancer diagnosis ten fold.

