A youth affairs expert doesn’t believe raising the digital age of consent would keep children safer online.

Yesterday, two Cyber Security experts told the Oireachtas Children and Youth Affairs Committee this should be set at 16.

It comes ahead of new laws in May which will force EU countries to set a digital age of consent.

Executive Director of SpunOut.ie, Ian Power says no country has yet to come up with an effective way of enforcing the new laws.

