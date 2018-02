Bankers could be jailed for lying to the Central Bank under a new bill from Sinn Féin.

It would see the law changed to allow prosecution of individual bankers, with a possible jail term of up to 5 years.

At the moment individuals can’t be held to account and only the institutions may be sanctioned.

Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says that’s not good enough.

