STUDENTS STILL UP IN THE AIR AS LORETO COLLEGE STILL DELAYED

There’s still uncertainty as to when the new Loreto school will open at Kileens in Wexford.

The School was due to open last week to take the 750 students, but the collapse of the building firm Carillion has put the project in doubt.

The problem arises over who will maintain the building for the next 25 years.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin said he would keep the pressure on the Government and the Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

The Taoiseach said last week in the Dail that it would take two weeks to put plans in place, however a similar situation exists in Bray in County Wicklow with Colaiste Raithin.

During a debate in the Dail on Tuesday evening, local Wicklow Sinn Fein TD John Brady said he was disappointed that the Education Minister failed to provide any commitments in relation to a time frame for the opening of that facility which is also to ready to take pupils.

