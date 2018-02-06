TRANSPORT PROTEST IN NEW ROSS

Five workers at O Leary Transport in Marshmeadows in New Ross are continuing to protest outside the premises over working conditions.

The protest began last week over what drivers claim are unsatisfactory working conditions.

The drivers all from Romania say they are determined to highlight their situation.

A meeting between management and workers is due to take place later this week.

Gardai were called to the picket line last week after one of the protestors threatened to set himself alight, however Gardai managed to resolve the situation.

