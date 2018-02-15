UNCERTAIN FUTURE IN THE NORTH AFTER POWERSHARING DEAL COLLAPSES

Members of all communities in the North are urging politicians to get back to work.

Talks on restoring power-sharing broke down once again yesterday evening, with the DUP saying there’s currently no prospect of bringing back a devolved government.

Sinn Fein insists they were nearly ready to strike an agreement – but the DUP failed to close the deal.

The Irish language Act has been singled out as one of the main sticking points for a possible deal.

The Irish and British governments say they’re continuing to discuss a way forward, after the collapse of the talks.

