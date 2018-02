A vigil’s been held for the 17 people killed on Wednesday in America’s third most-deadly school shooting.

Around a thousand people stood silently in Parkland, Florida.

Some carried candles – others held up signs demanding stricter gun controls.

Questions are now being asked about what the FBI knew about the 19-year-old suspect.

Special agent Robert Lasky says it had a tip-off about an online comment he made.

