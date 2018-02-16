WELSH FIRST MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF TRADE BETWEEN WALES AND WEXFORD

The government of Wales is very concerned about the impact Brexit may have on its ports of Fishguard and Pembroke.

This was the message from the Welsh First Minister in a meeting with the Taoiseach this week.

Carwyn Jones told Leo Varadkar the importance of the sea route between Rosslare and the Welsh ports was of huge importance to the Welsh economy.

80% of goods in Irish registered HGVs between Ireland and Europe pass through Welsh ports.

In 2016, 524,000 lorries traveled through Fishguard, Pembroke and Holyhead from Ireland.

The Welsh First Minister told the Taoiseach he is in favour of the UK staying in the customs union and the single market so as prevent any customs checks at the ports.

He said the current traffic from Ireland supports 11,000 jobs in West Wales.

While meeting the Taoiseach in Dublin, Mr Jones also paid a visit to Irish Ferries head office.

