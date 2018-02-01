WE’RE GLOBAL LEADERS IN BROADBAND DESPITE EIR WITHDRAWAL – NAUGHTEN

The Communications Minister claims we are the global leaders when it comes to rolling out broadband.

Denis Naughten says no other country in the world is trying to bring high speed broadband to every single home and premises.

His comments follow the news that Eir – one of the two remaining bidders for the broadband contract – pulled out of the race yesterday amid claims that the process was too complicated.

But Minister Naughten says their withdrawal will make the rollout faster and says we’re setting an international example.

