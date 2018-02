Wexford’s public representatives remain divided on the repealing of the eighth amendment of the constitution

According to the Irish Times 8th amendment tracker, in which it asked all TDs and Senators for their views on the matter, both Brendan Howlin and Mick Wallace said they were in favour of its removal to allow abortions in certain circumstances.

James Browne is against its removal while Michael Darcy and Paul Kehoe are so far undeclared.

Share this article....