WINTER OLYMPICS GET UNDERWAY THIS MORNING

Athletes from North and South Korea are preparing to parade together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

They’ll march under one flag – despite tensions between the two countries.

The North Korean leader’s sister is there for the Games – the first of the family to set foot in the country since the Korean war.

Meanwhile, 47 Russian athletes have had their appeals against being banned for the Winter Olympics rejected, just hours before the opening ceremony.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision has been welcomed by the International Olympic Committee.

The flame will be lit in Pyeongchang this morning.

Snowboarder Seamus O’Connor will lead the five strong Irish team in the ‘Parade of Nations’.

