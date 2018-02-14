WOMAN SETTLES ACTION WITH WEXFORD GENERAL OVER COMPLICATIONS WITH HER BIRTH

A 20-year old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her birth at Wexford General Hospital has settled her action against the HSE

She is to recieve an interim payout of €1.95m.

Shauni Breen, who now lives in County Cork, was one of twins and was born about 40 minutes after her sister.

The severity of her cerebral palsy means that she is confined to a wheelchair.

It was alleged that the handling of her birth by staff at the hospital was incompetent.

The Hospital argued that this was not the case and that the staff had followed all the correct procedures at the time.

She is due to return to court in 5 years when her care needs will be assessed.

Share this article....