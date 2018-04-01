1 MISDIAGNOSED CERVICAL CANCER CASE IS 1 TOO MANY – BYRNE

The Junior Health Minister says we need to ensure what happened to Vicky Phelan never happens again.

The terminally ill Limerick woman settled a case against the HSE this week for a missed cervical cancer diagnosis and a three year delay before she was told.

A full review has been ordered but it’s now emerged that more than 200 other women should have been referred for further tests due to abnormal results.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne says it’s important that women continue to go for their Cervical Check but one missed diagnosis is still too many.

Questions have been raised about why cervical test results are outsourced to US labs.

Sam Coulter Smith was the Master of the Rotunda Maternity hospital when the decision was taken to stop checking results here.

He says it’s made it hard to discuss findings.

