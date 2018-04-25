123 SOCIAL HOUSING UNITS ACQUIRED BY WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL LAST YEAR

Wexford County Council has acquired 123 social housing units around the county in the past year.

35 of the houses are located in one development in Wexford town while 22 are located in another development in Gorey.

The number acquired by the County Council is highest amount purchased by any local authority in the country outside of Dublin.

The Council is currently engaging with builders who wish to develop housing schemes in areas with a social housing demand.

They are hopeful of securing approval for further turnkey projects in a number of towns and villages in the coming months.

