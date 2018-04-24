24/7 CATH LAB IN WATERFORD WOULDN’T HAVE SAVED THOMAS POWER – INQUEST

Having a 24/7 catherisation lab in University Hospital Waterford would not have saved a man who died from a rupture of the heart, while being transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The inquest into the death of 40 year old Thomas Power has heard only full open heart surgery would have saved his life in June of last year.

The farmer had suffered a heart attack which weakened his heart muscle, some three to 7 days before he died.

The jury at Cork City Coroners’ Court returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

It was also recommended that a review of resuscitation packs accompanying patients in ambulance transfers, be carried out.

